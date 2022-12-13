Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski’s remarkable streak ends

Last week, Kyle Filipowski became the only player to ever take home the ACC Rookie of the Week Honor in each of the first four weeks of a season. Even so, the 7-foot, 230-pound power forward remained one shy of 2013-14 Duke basketball star Jabari Parker’s record of winning the award five weeks straight at any point.

And on Monday, Filipowski’s streak ended when the ACC Rookie of the Week went to first-year Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz, who averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals in the Orange’s wins over Oakland and Georgetown last week.

