Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski’s remarkable streak ends

Last week, Kyle Filipowski became the only player to ever take home the ACC Rookie of the Week Honor in each of the first four weeks of a season. Even so, the 7-foot, 230-pound power forward remained one shy of 2013-14 Duke basketball star Jabari Parker’s record of winning the award five weeks straight at any point.

And on Monday, Filipowski’s streak ended when the ACC Rookie of the Week went to first-year Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz, who averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals in the Orange’s wins over Oakland and Georgetown last week.

That said, it’s fair to say that Filipowksi, a former five-star Recruit out of Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.), isn’t to blame for falling short of the Distinction this go-round. After all, he also averaged 13.0 points, not to mention 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, in Duke basketball wins over Iowa and Maryland Eastern Shore.

Kyle Filipowski is the only Blue Devil to have posted double-digit point totals in every game this season. Furthermore, he’s registered double-doubles in half of the team’s outings, giving him more double-doubles than any other freshman in the country and the fourth-most overall.

The 19-year-old full-time starter is averaging 14.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks. He’s shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 81.5 percent from the Charity stripe.

It’s worth noting that no Duke basketball player has received the ACC Player of the Week Honor this season. That award has gone to a different player each week, with Miami point guard Isaiah Wong being the most recent recipient.

Following an extended break, the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hit the road to play the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-1 ACC) on Dec. 20 at 6:30 pm ET (ACCN).

