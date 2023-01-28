Duke basketball Kyle Filipowski throat punch: What Jon Scheyer said

Duke basketball Coach Jon Scheyer declined to comment on whether a flagrant should’ve been called for the Accidental Punch that Struck Blue Devils freshman Kyle Filipowski in the throat during the late stages of Monday’s loss to Virginia Tech, but added there was no malice in the action.

“Obviously you’re trying to learn if intent matters and all those things, and you know, it seemed like the call was made and they stand by it,” Scheyer said on Thursday. “I’ve never seen a play like that, where it’s clear that (MJ) Collins did not mean to do anything. That was clear. But it happens, so what’s the call? I rather not go into detail of any of the conversations is that end.”

