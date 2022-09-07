Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer’s ridiculous win percentage as a recruiter

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has extended a combined 23 offers to the 2022 and 2023 classes since assuming complete control of the program’s recruiting reins in June 2021. Of those 23 targets, 12 have committed to the Blue Devils.

In other words, the 35-year-old recruiting wizard has landed 52.2 percent of the preps he and his staff have pursued on their way to the top spot on the 247Sports Team Rankings for both cycles.

For comparison’s sake, note that fellow recruiting powerhouse Kentucky is batting only 7-for-27 between 2022 and 2023. And Rival UNC is sitting at 4-for-24 across this span.

Three recruits in those classes who held a Kentucky offer ended up committing to Duke. Five recruits in those classes with a UNC offer ended up committing to Duke. Except for GG Jackson, who eventually decommitted from UNC in favor of South Carolina, no Duke targets in those classes have committed to either Kentucky or UNC.

Yes, in the 15 months since Scheyer earned his new job title, he has yet to lose a recruiting battle to Kentucky or UNC.

Plus, it’s not as if Scheyer has padded his stats with a bunch of second-rate prizes other bluebloods didn’t want. Per 247Sports, nine of his 12 commits are composite five-star talents, including all five of his 2023 pledges following the commitment on Wednesday from Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power.

The other three are two top-tier four-stars and a long-term project in three-star 2022 center Christian Reeves.

But Let’s back up and talk again about Scheyer’s nine five-star Pickups in those two cycles alone. No other school has even half that amount.

Consider that only 52 five-stars exist between the 2022 and 2023 recruiting arenas. Doing the math, Scheyer has snagged 17.3 percent of them.

Furthermore, the Blue Devils have reeled in five of the 20 prospects ranking among the top 10 in 2022 or 2023 — or 25.0 percent.

