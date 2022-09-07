Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer’s ridiculous win percentage as a recruiter

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has extended a combined 23 offers to the 2022 and 2023 classes since assuming complete control of the program’s recruiting reins in June 2021. Of those 23 targets, 12 have committed to the Blue Devils.

In other words, the 35-year-old recruiting wizard has landed 52.2 percent of the preps he and his staff have pursued on their way to the top spot on the 247Sports Team Rankings for both cycles.

For comparison’s sake, note that fellow recruiting powerhouse Kentucky is batting only 7-for-27 between 2022 and 2023. And Rival UNC is sitting at 4-for-24 across this span.

