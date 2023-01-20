Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils feeling ‘hungry, angry’

Losing has to be unacceptable. That’s the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in the conference standings.

Yet despite lackluster performances on the road and junior Captain Jeremy Roach’s three consecutive absences overall, Duke has staved off a potentially disastrous losing streak by Defending Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the team is undefeated at 9-0.

