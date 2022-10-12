Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead’s recovery

Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead may not be at full strength after undergoing surgery in late August to repair a fracture in his right foot. However, at the ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer said the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward is progressing into “the next phase of his recovery.”

While Scheyer was not specific about what that next phase entails, he noted that Whitehead is now seeing some time on the floor with his teammates in practice. So there’s that.

