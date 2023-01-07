Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer tries new starting five at Boston College

With Duke basketball’s full-time starting point guard, junior Captain Jeremy Roach, out due to a re-aggravated toe injury, a change to the starting lineup was inevitable.

According to the official Duke basketball stats broadcast, the No. 16 Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) are employing the following starters for their road game against the unranked Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at 1 pm ET Saturday (ACCN):

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate Center Ryan Young

Although all five of the above Blue Devils have each drawn at least one start this season, this marks the first time that exact combination comprises the Duke starting five.

Duke is coming off Wednesday night’s mortifying 84-60 road loss to the unranked NC State Wolfpack, who jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back. The Blue Devils needed almost eight minutes to score their first points.

So it stands to reason that first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer might have tweaked his starting lineup against Boston College even if Roach was available.

The Blue Devils will return from Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday and prepare for a home game against Duke basketball alum Jeff Capel’s unranked but surging Pitt Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC) at 7 pm ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.