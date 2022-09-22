Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer secures official visit from Sharpshooter

Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer rarely loses a recruiting battle these days after employing a fullcourt press for a coveted prep, but he has yet to reel in a win on the 2024 trail. On that note, keep an eye on the Blue Devils in the Darren Harris sweepstakes.

Earlier this month, Scheyer sent Assistant Chris Carrawell to check in on the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star small forward at his Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), which produced the pieces of last season’s most frequent Duke starting backcourt in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

