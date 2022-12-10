Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five

For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 pm ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.

The official stat broadcast for Duke basketball games Revealed the five 30 minutes before tipoff:

