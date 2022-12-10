Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five

For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 pm ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.

The official stat broadcast for Duke basketball games Revealed the five 30 minutes before tipoff:

Freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowksi

Freshman center Derek Lively II

The change in starting lineups results from junior point guard and Lone Captain Jeremy Roach sitting this one out with a toe injury, which the program announced on Saturday afternoon. His replacement is Dariq Whitehead, a former five-star recruit and projected one-and-done Lottery pick who is making the first start of his college career.

After the game against the Hawks, the young Duke Blue Devils have nine days off before a road game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 20 at 6:30 pm ET (ACCN).

