Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer on the status of Jeremy Roach

Duke basketball point guard Jeremy Roach sustained an injury to a toe on his right foot late in the first half of Sunday’s eventual 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy title game in Portland, Ore.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior came out of the game for a brief spell afterward, returned to the court, and then went to the bench again before heading to the locker room early before the break.

However, Roach started the second half and finished the contest with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals across his game-high 37 minutes on the court.

