Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top Sharpshooter

Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first 2024 Prize for the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, a four-star who Ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, chose Duke over his other three finalists: Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

His decision was no surprise, given that first-year Blue Devil head Coach Jon Scheyer and his Gang were the only ones who hosted him for an official visit. Plus, Harris attends the same high school that recently produced two Duke basketball guards: Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button