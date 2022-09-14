Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer extends offer to elite forward

Fountain Valley (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant hasn’t been on the Duke basketball recruiting radar as long as some in his class. But as of Tuesday night, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound high school junior holds an offer from the Blue Devils just the same.

Bryant tweeted the newsnoting that the offer came during a phone call with first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer.

On Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period, several insiders reported that the entire Blue Devil staff visited Bryant at his school. And it was only recently that the dynamic talent, who Ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, first reported interest out of Durham.

In other words, as pointed out here at Blue Devil Country last week, it looks as if things are progressing quickly between Duke and Bryant.

Scroll to Continue

At the time of this article’s publishing, Carter Bryant boasts roughly 20 offers, according to 247Sports. However, that number will likely multiply as the competition heats up on the 2024 recruiting trail now that coaches can visit preps.

Duke now has offers out to seven 2024 prospects: Carter Bryant plus five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep James Brown

The program has yet to reel in its first 2024 commit.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.