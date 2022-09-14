Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer extends offer to elite forward

Fountain Valley (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant hasn’t been on the Duke basketball recruiting radar as long as some in his class. But as of Tuesday night, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound high school junior holds an offer from the Blue Devils just the same.

Bryant tweeted the newsnoting that the offer came during a phone call with first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer.

On Friday, the first day of the fall recruiting period, several insiders reported that the entire Blue Devil staff visited Bryant at his school. And it was only recently that the dynamic talent, who Ranks No. 27 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, first reported interest out of Durham.

