Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman’s low numbers

Derek Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that’s only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it’s worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw).

He’s averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game.

Outside of perhaps the blocks and assists, those are notably low marks for a 7-foot-1, 230-pounder who arrived in Durham as a projected one-and-done Lottery pick and the nation’s top-ranked Recruit in his class.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button