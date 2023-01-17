Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer addresses Jaden Schutt’s lack of minutes

Entering the season, Jaden Schutt was the question mark in projections of first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer’s primary rotation.

Many suspected the program’s first-year shooting guard, a heralded prep Sharpshooter who arrived in Durham at No. 75 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, would likely get regular minutes only if the rotation grew to 10 deep. After all, the 2022 Duke basketball class also included five higher-rated prospects.

