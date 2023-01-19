Duke basketball: Jeremy Roach’s injury status Entering Miami game

Duke basketball Captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team’s loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the now-unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC).

Next on the schedule is a bout against the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday. On Wednesday evening, Blue Devil play-by-play man David Shumate began the latest installment of “Fast Break with Jon Scheyer” by asking about Roach’s status for that contest.

