Duke basketball: Jack White triples career NBA points in one night

A handful of points in an NBA game isn’t much. But it’s something. And that says a lot for a guy who went undrafted in 2020 after never averaging more than five points per outing or drawing more than a handful of starts in any of his four seasons as a Duke basketball role player.

That player is Jack White, now an NBA Rookie on a two-way contract with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (28-13) after spending a few years back in his home country of Australia playing for the NBL’s Melbourne United.

