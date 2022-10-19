Duke basketball is on the cusp of landing the first 2024 commit

The Duke basketball program is on the verge of landing its first 2024 commitment.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail all offseason and the Blue Devils appear to be on the cusp of landing their first pledge in the high school junior class.

Darren Harris, a four-star small forward from Paul VI (Va.), has set his announcement date for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Harris trimmed his Finalists down to Duke, Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State as the 6-foot-6 Sharpshooter took an official visit to Durham last week, his only official visit to any of his final four schools.

Ranked as the No. 45 players in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the No. 10 small forward and top player in the state of Virginia, Darren Harris picked up five 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Duke within 13 hours of each other.

Dare we say this is a done deal?

Duke basketball is looking for another loaded recruiting class

Duke has already formulated the top ranked recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023, both since Jon Scheyer was named as the head coach of the program, and have been calculated yet aggressive in its pursuit of 2024 prospects.

The Blue Devils currently have offers out to five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, and Carter Bryant, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, and four-star center James Brown.

Darren Harris also comes from a high school program that produced two recent Duke products in current junior point guard, and team captain, Jeremy Roach as well as former one-and-done shooting guard Trevor Keels, recently drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

Another Monster Duke recruiting class could be off and running in a matter of days.

The countdown is on.