Duke basketball in NBA: Zion Williamson dunks on former Tar Heel

Nowadays, the Zion Williamson experience is in full effect. On Tuesday night, the Duke basketball product produced a dunk that went viral, albeit in a New Orleans Pelicans loss, and it came at the expense of a former UNC basketball big man.

But in fairness to Utah Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler, who spent one season as a Tar Heel reserve before transferring to Auburn and starring there for a year, he’s not the first — and surely won’t be the last — to fail miserably in preventing Williamson from viciously attacking the basket.

