Duke basketball in NBA: AJ Griffin finally looks ready to play

At No. 16 overall, former Duke basketball one-and-done AJ Griffin was the third of five Blue Devils to hear their names at the 2022 NBA Draft. But the 6-foot-6 chiseled small forward, now a 19-year-old rookie for the Atlanta Hawks, is the only one from that group who did not see any Summer League action in July.

Griffin was nursing right foot discomfort at the time. Plus, they tweaked his ankle in training camp last week.

Now, though, the former five-star Recruit out of Archbishop Stepinac High School (NY) looks ready to go when the Hawks tip off their four-game preseason Slate at noon ET Thursday on NBA TV with their first of two bouts against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Griffin does not appear on the team’s injury report.

