Duke basketball: High-flying Recruit talks ‘dream school’

It’s Jan. 11, Combine Academy (NC) junior Rakease Passmore will be in Durham for an Unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program when the Blue Devils host Pitt in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star has not reported an offer from head Coach Jon Scheyer, there seems no doubt he’d like one.

Moreover, members of the Duke staff have shown up a couple of times in recent months to watch the electric small forward showcase his 46-inch vertical leap and budding repertoire.

