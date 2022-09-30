Duke basketball: Heralded Recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff’s efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer’s ridiculous win percentage as a recruiter

Even so, until this week, Duke remained on the list of one senior: Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button