Duke basketball: Heralded Recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff’s efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Even so, until this week, Duke remained on the list of one senior: Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic.

But considering the lack of recent news regarding the Blue Devils’ interest in the five-star sharpshooter, it’s no surprise they didn’t survive his cut from six to a final four on Wednesday. Stojakovic, who Ranks No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and is reportedly nearing a final decision in his recruitment, also eliminated Virginia.

Oregon, Stanford, Texas, and UCLA comprise his final four. The 247Sports Crystal Ball, Rivals FutureCast, and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine paint UCLA as the overwhelming favorite in the Andrej Stojakovic sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, the focus in Durham appears to be on the 2024 trail.

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer and his Gang haven’t reeled in a commitment from a current high school junior. However, none of their seven targets, including five of the five-star variety, have publicly eliminated the Blue Devils from contention.

