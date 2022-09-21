Duke basketball heats up pursuit of top-ranked Recruit

Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head Coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball Recruiters to plan their own trip to Dallas.

That check-in from the Blue Devils will occur sometime Wednesday, Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater reported late Tuesday night.

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 180-pound zippy five-star with an array of crafty scoring moves from all distances, including a beyond-his-years stepback three extending to NBA range. His speed, length, and pro-level playmaking abilities could make him a Matchup Nightmare at either guard position in college.

