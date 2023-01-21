Duke basketball head Coach updates Jeremy Roach’s status again

As of Friday’s update from Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer, injured Captain Jeremy Roach (toe) will be “a game-time decision” when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) face the visiting No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ESPN).

If the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior guard is a go, it sounds like he will receive a light load and perhaps in a reserve role.

