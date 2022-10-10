Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer Attends NBA practice

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer might have picked up some last-minute pointers from the sport’s highest level over the weekend before embarking on his first trek leading the Blue Devils from the bench.

According to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, the 35-year-old Scheyer was a guest spectator at a Miami Heat practice on Sunday. They sat beside Heat CEO Nick Arison, a 2003 Duke Graduate who served as a four-year team manager for the Blue Devils.

