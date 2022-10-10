Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer Attends NBA practice

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer might have picked up some last-minute pointers from the sport’s highest level over the weekend before embarking on his first trek leading the Blue Devils from the bench.

According to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, the 35-year-old Scheyer was a guest spectator at a Miami Heat practice on Sunday. They sat beside Heat CEO Nick Arison, a 2003 Duke Graduate who served as a four-year team manager for the Blue Devils.

Nick Arison, the son of Billionaire Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, was behind the bench when now-retired head Coach Mike Krzyzewski guided Duke to its third of five NCAA titles in 2001.

Arison became the head team manager in Durham as a senior and is the only team manager in ACC history to be part of four straight ACC Championship crowns, per his NBA.com bio page.

Jon Scheyer will be in Charlotte on Wednesday for the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff alongside two Blue Devil upperclassmen: junior point guard Jeremy Roach, the Lone 2022-23 Duke basketball captain, and Graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, a potential starter on the wing.

The Blue Devils begin their regular season on Nov. 7 when they host Jacksonville. First, Duke holds its annual Countdown to Craziness on Oct. 21 and plays an exhibition game against visiting Fayetteville State on Nov. 2.

