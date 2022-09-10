Duke basketball has important Sharpshooter Emerging

The Duke basketball team has its clear Sharpshooter Emerging quickly.

A consistent Threat from beyond the arc has been missing from the Duke basketball team throughout the last few years, but the Blue Devils appear to have that cog back in its rotation.

Jaden Schutt, an under-the-radar player in Duke’s top ranked recruiting class, has the potential to be what has been missing in Durham and the freshman is showcasing his talent throughout the offseason.

Duke’s social media channels showcased the Yorkville, Illinois native’s shooting abilities in a video on Thursday night alongside associate head Chris Carrawell.

Schutt was ranked as a four-star guard by the 247Sports Composite Rankings as well as the No. 75 Recruit in the Class of 2022, No. 8 shooting guard, and No. 2 players in the state of Illinois.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, Jaden Schutt made 217 three-pointers through his first three seasons at Yorkville Christian High School (Ill.) while averaging 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals per game during his junior season .

Duke basketball freshman guard has a chance to make an early impact

Duke also brings in the Talented five-star center Dereck Lively II, five-star power forward Kyle Filipowski, five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead, five-star power forward Mark Mitchell, four-star point guard Tyrese Proctor, and three-star center Christian Reeves in its recruiting class.

However, Dariq Whitehead suffered a broken foot in the offseason that required surgery, but he expected to play this fall for the Blue Devils.

Whitehead’s injury opens the door for other players, like Jaden Schutt, to earn more playing time in the early part of the season and the shooting guard has the ability to earn the trust of Jon Scheyer and the coaching staff with his shooting.

Jaden Schutt and the rest of the Duke freshmen class will begin their Blue Devil Careers on November 7 against Jacksonville.