Duke basketball guard out at Clemson ‘unless something crazy changes’

With Jeremy Roach out of action nursing a toe injury on Wednesday night, freshman guard Tyrese Proctor stepped up. And so did a long list of other young Duke basketball players, exhibiting impressive resilience in erasing an 11-point Halftime deficit to tally a 77-69 defeat of the visiting Pitt Panthers (11-6, 4-2 ACC).

So one could argue the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) benefit in the long run from Roach’s absence due to other leaders and Playmakers having to emerge when the group’s back is against the ropes. Plus, it’s worth pointing out that Duke is now 3-0 in games they haven’t played.

