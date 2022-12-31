Duke basketball guard draws first career start versus FSU

The Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past 21 days. And it resulted in a loss on the road to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Now, the No. 17 Blue Devils (10-3, 1-0 ACC) look to get back in the win column when they host the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-10, 2-1 ACC) at 1 pm ET in a New Year’s Eve Matinee ( ESPN2).

Ahead of the Matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Duke basketball stats broadcast revealed first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer’s starting five against the Noles:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Derek Lively II

This marks the first career start for Jaylen Blakes, who usually serves as the defensive sparkplug off the bench.

Next up for the Duke Blue Devils is a trip to nearby Raleigh to take on the unranked NC State Wolfpack at 7 pm ET Wednesday. Then they head to Chesnut Hill, Mass., to take on the unranked Boston College Eagles at 1 pm ET next Saturday.

