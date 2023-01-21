Duke basketball guard breaks nose during practice

Duke basketball sophomore Jaylen Blakes caught an incidental elbow during practice on Wednesday and broke his nose, first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer told the media on Friday.

Even so, when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) host the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at noon ET Saturday, Blakes plans to play, presumably again as the first or second guard off the bench, while wearing a protective face mask.

