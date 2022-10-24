Duke basketball great Zion Williamson suffers a scary fall

There’s no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night’s 122-121 home overtime loss against the Surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0) .

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson had an impressive block on a Williamson dunk attempt in transition, causing the fourth-year NBA Blue Devil to fall hard on his tailbone.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button