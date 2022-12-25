Duke basketball great falls from top of MVP Ladder

Former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum, now in his sixth season with the Boston Celtics since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft, spent three straight weeks atop the Kia MVP Ladder this season.

However, after missing one game last week for the Celtics (23-10), who still own the league’s best record but have lost five of their past seven outings, Tatum fell two runs to No. 3 is Saturday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic each climbed one position to No. 1 and 2, respectively.

