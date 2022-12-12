Duke basketball great captures NBA Player of the Week

Jayson Tatum was the NBA Player of the Month from the Eastern Conference for November and still sits No. 1 on NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder. But another Duke basketball product is quickly becoming the talk of the league and looks like a frontrunner for the NBA Player of the Month award from the West for December.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

His name is Zion Williamson. The 22-year-old New Orleans Pelicans power forward appeared on the MVP rankings last week at No. 10.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button