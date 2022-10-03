Duke basketball: Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There’s no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer.

Well, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who Ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue Devils since December 2021, is likely to ink his national letter of intent during November’s early signing period.

Even so, it doesn’t hurt that former two-time Duke basketball national champ and seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, whose No. 33 forever hangs from the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters, showed up to watch Stewart play on Sunday.

