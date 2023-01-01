Duke basketball grad transfer makes program history

Not even legendary Duke basketball big man Christian Laettner matched the stat line that Ryan Young put together for the No. 17 Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) in their 86-67 home win over the unranked Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday.

Young, a 23-year-old with a year of Eligibility after this season, finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in his 24 minutes off the bench, part of a 46-point bench effort that now stands as the most by any group of Duke reserves in an ACC game in almost 18 years. He shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the foul line.

