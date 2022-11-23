Duke basketball, Gonzaga could meet at the Phil Knight Legacy tourney

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pair of top-10 college basketball teams – No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Duke – will travel to the Phil Knight Legacy tournament beginning Thursday with two wins between them and an early season Showdown this weekend.

The Blue Devils (4-1) will open the tournament with a Thanksgiving Matchup against Oregon State (3-1) while the Bulldogs (3-1), fresh off a 21-point loss to Texas and a 16-point bounce-back against Kentucky, face Portland State in the first round.

Here’s the path both teams must take to face off in Sunday’s Championship game:

