Duke basketball goes all hands on deck for five-star

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior Dylan Harper was at Countdown to Craziness in October as part of his Duke basketball official visit. Then a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, the son of former five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, attended the Blue Devils’ 74-62 win over Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.

RELATED: Blue Devils in the mix for a potential package deal

And on Tuesday night, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer brought along all three of his assistants — Chris Carrawell, Amile Jefferson, and Jai Lucas — to watch Harper in action at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button