Duke basketball goes all hands on deck for five-star

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) junior Dylan Harper was at Countdown to Craziness in October as part of his Duke basketball official visit. Then a few weeks ago, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star, the son of former five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, attended the Blue Devils’ 74-62 win over Iowa at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden.

And on Tuesday night, first-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer brought along all three of his assistants — Chris Carrawell, Amile Jefferson, and Jai Lucas — to watch Harper in action at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

Yes, it’s safe to say the interest remains mutual between the Blue Devils and Dylan Harper, a combo guard who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has held a Duke offer since early August.

With the Blue Devils on hand, Harper totaled 24 points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 10-for-15 from the field to lead his team to a 74-52 opening-round win over Garner High School (NC).

Although Harper has not yet named Finalists in his recruitment, the 247Sports Crystal Ball now contains one prediction. And it points to him eventually becoming a Blue Devil.

Duke boasts one commitment on the 2024 recruiting trail. That pledge came from Paul VI High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris in late October.

Meanwhile, Dylan Harper is one of seven undecided high school Juniors on the program’s offer sheet.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.