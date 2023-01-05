Duke basketball gets completely Embarrassed in Raleigh

It was never a contest from the opening tip to the end of the game. And head Coach Jon Scheyer’s first Duke basketball team walked off the court at PNC Arena on Wednesday night with its tail between its legs.

The considerably older NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) delivered an 84-60 blowout win and, hopefully for Duke’s sake, a learning lesson for the freshman-heavy Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC) , who figure to fall from No. 16 in the AP Top 25 to unranked next week.

