Duke basketball freshman “in a great spot.”

DURHAM – Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead’s recovery from a foot fracture is on schedule, “if not even ahead” of schedule, Blue Devils men’s basketball Coach Jon Scheyer said at the program’s media day Tuesday, but the first-year Coach declined to provide a specific timeline for when the five-star Recruit would be available.

“We haven’t set a timeline. … It’s going to be sometime this fall,” Scheyer said. “He’s in a great spot, and we definitely expect him to be back sooner rather than later.”

Whitehead fractured his right foot during a team workout Aug. 29 and underwent successful surgery the following day.

Speaking to media Tuesday, Scheyer said the 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward is no longer in a walking boot, and underwent an x-ray this week that had “positive news.”

Scheyer said there is “no rush on our end” to get the 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year back on the floor.

“He’s headed in a great direction and he’s right on schedule as far as his recovery goes, if not even ahead, so we’ll just continue to work he’ll be able to progress and do more on the floor more on the court, Scheyer said. “And he’s not in a boot and he’s doing great, working his butt off, but really good news and we’ll continue to monitor him and bring him along, obviously, as fast as we can. We want him back out there but as safely as possible. There’s no Rush on our end. We want him to be fully healthy and all the way back before he plays.

“I think we’ll really see in these next couple of weeks as he starts to get on the floor and starts to put pressure on his foot a little bit more, see what it looks like.”

Whitehead led Florida’s Monteverde Academy to national championships in 2021 and ’22, averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a senior.

A McDonald’s All-American, he came to Durham as the No. 2 prospect in the ESPN 100 rankings for the class of 2022.

Duke’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the country by 247Sports Composite, with Whitehead No. 2 overall behind Blue Devils teammate Derek Lively II, a 7-1, 220-pound center from Pennsylvania.

The class also includes a third top-four prospect in fourth-ranked Kyle Filipowski, a 6-11, 230-pound post from Massachusetts.