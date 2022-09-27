Duke basketball freshman “in a great spot.”

DURHAM – Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead’s recovery from a foot fracture is on schedule, “if not even ahead” of schedule, Blue Devils men’s basketball Coach Jon Scheyer said at the program’s media day Tuesday, but the first-year Coach declined to provide a specific timeline for when the five-star Recruit would be available.

“We haven’t set a timeline. … It’s going to be sometime this fall,” Scheyer said. “He’s in a great spot, and we definitely expect him to be back sooner rather than later.”

Whitehead fractured his right foot during a team workout Aug. 29 and underwent successful surgery the following day.

Speaking to media Tuesday, Scheyer said the 6-foot-6, 190-pound forward is no longer in a walking boot, and underwent an x-ray this week that had “positive news.”

