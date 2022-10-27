Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation’s most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils.

Whitehead, a projected one-and-done Lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, underwent surgery in late August to repair his fractured right foot. They suffered the injury in a team workout.

And although he no longer requires a protective walking boot and even danced a bit on stage at Friday night’s Countdown to Craziness, there have been no sights or reports of Whitehead participating in any scrimmage action.

