Duke basketball: Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball Recruiters will be at Combine Academy (NC) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren’t the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and UNC.

That’s not to mention Arizona, Louisville, and Texas.

Flowers, a high-scoring wing who inexplicably fell 11 spots last week to No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, plans to announce 13 Finalists in his recruitment on Oct. 13.

