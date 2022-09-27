Duke basketball: First behind-the-scenes look at the 2022-23 Blue Devils

Monday marked the first official day of practice for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team. And the program marked the occasion by posting the first Duke Blue Planet Episode of the preseason to YouTube, providing an inside look at various happenings, both on and off the court, among the Blue Devils over the past several weeks.

The 15-minute video (below) begins with brief highlights from recent workouts and a welcoming statement from former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button