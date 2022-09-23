Duke basketball finally gets the memo about high-flying NC prep

The recruiting strategy of Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer appears to center on prioritizing Mostly wings and forwards who possess floor-spreading skill sets, long limbs, and high doses of athleticism.

Combine Academy (NC) small forward Rakease Passmore could fit the bill.

According to a tweet from SI.com’s Jason Jordan on Thursday night, the Blue Devils and their UNC Counterparts plan to visit the 6-foot-5, 180-pound four-star next week.

Passmore’s quickly improving moves and reported 46-inch vertical, which he put on full display while filling up box scores on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer, have propelled him to No. 51 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

