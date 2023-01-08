Duke Basketball Experience Among Marquee Items for 2023 Night at the Nest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the Stellar items available at the 12th annual Night at the Nest is available NOW for a limited time in a rare pre-auction: a Duke Basketball Experience at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The experience includes two (2) tickets to the Duke Men’s Basketball game against Notre Dame on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The seats are in Section 7, Row K, even with the foul line on the visitors bench side of the court.

Winners will have access to the Champions Club, which is an exclusive Hospitality area only for Iron Duke donors. The club is an indoor, climate-controlled lounge open 90 minutes prior to tip-off through one-hour post-game. Complimentary high-end food selections and full bar open the entire game are included. Former Duke Legends are often in attendance.

Package includes up to a $1,000 flight voucher and a Deluxe King Golf Course View room for two nights (Feb. 13-14, 2023) at the Washington-Duke Inn, which is within walking distance to the arena.

THIS AUCTION ITEM IS FOR PRE-SALE ONLY: Please contact Graham Diemer at [email protected] or (239) 590-7117 to bid.

The 12th annual Night at the Nest is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at Alico Arena. CLICK HERE more information on the event!

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the EAGLE Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!







#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ Charities of choice . For more information, including how to make a contribution, please visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to help raise awareness.







ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an Incredible 94 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 15-plus seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just 11-plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 47 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have earned a top-25 national ranking in their respective sport – including Women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 25 in 2022-23) beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022) and both men’s soccer ( 2018, 2019) and Women’s soccer (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green & Blue posted a department-best sixth-place finish in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 showing nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and state of Florida best seven teams earn the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate in their sport. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.66 GPA in the Classroom in the fall 2022 semester and has outperformed the general university undergraduate population for 27 consecutive semesters. The past seven semesters (Fall 2019 – Fall 2022) saw another milestone reached as all 15 programs achieved a 3.0-or-higher cumulative team GPA. The Eagles also served an all-time high 7,200 Volunteer hours in 2017 – being recognized as one of two runners-up for the Inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.







—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—