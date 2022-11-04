Duke basketball enters battle for another Sharpshooter

St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey now boasts a Duke basketball recruiting offer, according to a tweet on Thursday night from Pro Insight’s Andrew Slater.

Earlier in the day, as noted here at Blue Devil Country, members of the Duke staff took their second trip to Betsey’s school within the past few months. This time, the visit must have led to the Blue Devils officially entering the Fray for the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star’s services.

Betsey is a long, gifted Sharpshooter who sits at No. 82 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. He emerged on the national scene by knocking down 45.3 percent of his 3-point attempts at Peach Jam in July and shooting better than 40 percent from deep across the entire EYBL season.

