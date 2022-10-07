Duke basketball: Dynamite Recruit eyeing return visit to Durham

Naas Cunningham took an Unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team’s 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils.

Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, who Ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is hoping to make a second trip to Durham soon, he told On3’s Joe Tipton this week.

“All of the coaches there have been reaching out to me,” Cunningham added.

Two Blue Devil coaches traveled to Atlanta three weeks ago to check in on Cunningham and two more Overtime Elite talents.

Even though the 6-foot-7, 180-pound electric five-star has admitted to growing up a Duke basketball fan, some might view another ACC school, Florida State, as the frontrunner in light of Cunningham’s plan to use the first official visit of his junior year to check out the Seminoles. He has not scheduled the date for that yet, though.

And the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Cunningham remains empty, which makes sense given that he informed Tipton his recruitment remains wide open.

Still, despite not yet naming finalists, it’s worth noting he listed Duke among the suitors he hears from most often, along with Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, and Texas.

None of the Blue Devils’ targets in Naas Cunningham’s class have committed anywhere.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.