Duke basketball: Dynamite Recruit eyeing return visit to Durham

Naas Cunningham took an Unofficial Duke basketball visit in January, attending the team’s 79-59 win over Syracuse in Cameron Indoor Stadium. That same weekend, he became the first of now-seven players in his class to land an offer from the Blue Devils.

Now, the Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward, who Ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is hoping to make a second trip to Durham soon, he told On3’s Joe Tipton this week.

“All of the coaches there have been reaching out to me,” Cunningham added.

