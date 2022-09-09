Duke basketball: DJ Steward gets another shot at NBA roster spot

DJ Steward has not yet achieved his dream of playing in the NBA, at least not in the regular season, leading some to wonder what compelled the 2020-21 Duke basketball shooting guard to leave school after only one season. But the undrafted Chicago native is still weeks away from his 21st birthday, so at least time is still on his side.

And according to a report from The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson, Steward now has an opportunity to continue his quest to reach the sport’s highest level after signing a contract with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

