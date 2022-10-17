Duke basketball: Decision time for elite Sharpshooter Darren Harris

Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 pm ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports’ Travis Branham it’s Monday morning.

Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic (Va.), the same high school that recently produced two top-notch Blue Devils in Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

Last week, Harris took his only official visit to date. And it was to Duke. That trip to Durham came a week after the 6-foot-6, 195-pound noted Sharpshooter announced his four finalists: Duke, Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State.

