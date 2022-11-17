Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead’s status versus Delaware

It’s been more than 11 weeks since Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured bone in his right foot during one of the team’s late-summer workouts and underwent surgery.

First-year Duke Blue Devils head Coach Jon Scheyer is probably tired of answering the same question about Whitehead’s status in his press conferences.

But consider that the 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward arrived in Durham at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and has Perimeter playmaking abilities that could instantly supercharge the Blue Devils’ offense. With that in mind, it’s understandable that Duke basketball fans and media members keep asking about him.

