Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury

Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team’s road battle against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle.

Although the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward hobbled off the court without assistance, he wasn’t putting any pressure on the leg minutes later as two teammates helped him off the court and into the locker room.

