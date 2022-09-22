Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead interviews Knicks star RJ Barrett

Not only do Dariq Whitehead and RJ Barrett boast similar frames and athletic abilities, but the present-day and former Duke basketball players also exhibit the same style of coolheaded swagger.

And like Barrett, Whitehead starred for Montverde Academy (Fla.) before arriving at Duke as a projected one-and-done top-shelf Lottery pick.

Barrett, of course, went No. 3 overall to the New York Knicks at the 2019 NBA Draft and is entering his fourth year as a pro with All-Star potential after averaging a career-high 20.0 points last season. Meanwhile, some mock drafts project Whitehead to go that high in 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button