Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead injury news better than feared

After watching Dariq Whitehead’s awkward landing early in the second half of Duke basketball’s 78-75 loss at Virginia Tech on Monday night, many folks on social media feared the worst: that the heralded first-year Blue Devil might not return for the rest of the season.

But during the program’s press conference on Thursday afternoon, first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer made it sound like Whitehead’s injury is not as severe as it looked to be in Blacksburg.

