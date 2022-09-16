Duke basketball currently hosting three five-star preps

According to a tweet on Thursday from 247Sports’ Travis Branhamthe Duke basketball staff is hosting three-fifths of its top-ranked 2023 class.

That trio on campus is Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster, Centennial Prep (Calif.) combo guard Jared McCain, and Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power.

All three of the visiting pledges now boast five-star composite ratings. Then again, so do most Duke recruits nowadays, including the Blue Devils’ other two early 2023 prizes in Roselle Catholic (NJ) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako and Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart.

