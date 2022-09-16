Duke basketball currently hosting three five-star preps

According to a tweet on Thursday from 247Sports’ Travis Branhamthe Duke basketball staff is hosting three-fifths of its top-ranked 2023 class.

That trio on campus is Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster, Centennial Prep (Calif.) combo guard Jared McCain, and Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power.

All three of the visiting pledges now boast five-star composite ratings. Then again, so do most Duke recruits nowadays, including the Blue Devils’ other two early 2023 prizes in Roselle Catholic (NJ) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako and Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart.

Branham reported that Mgbako originally planned to join Foster, McCain, and Power for the group’s official visit but is now rescheduling his trip.

Power, who became the Blue Devils’ most recent pledge with his announcement last week, is on his second trip to Durham in as many months.

As for Foster, he took an official visit last September before becoming the first piece to the class with his commitment two weeks later. And McCain committed to Jon Scheyer & Co. in mid-March, six weeks after his junior-year official visit to Duke.

Assuming a few players or more on the 2022-23 Duke basketball roster return next year, this weekend’s official visits from three heralded future Blue Devils could go a long way in the camaraderie department for the 2023-24 campaign.

One would think they will at least make an appearance when the 2-0 Duke football team welcomes 0-2 North Carolina A&T to Wallace Wade Stadium at 6:00 pm ET Saturday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.